BMW i7 Protection unveiled: The world's first all-electric armored sedan capable of withstanding bullet attacks
BMW has unveiled the i7 Protection, the world's first all-electric protection sedan. The vehicle, based on BMW's 7 Series and i7 sedan models, is manufactured in Germany and has undergone extensive testing to achieve the highest ballistic protection levels.
