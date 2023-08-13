BMW has revealed the i7 Protection, which is built upon the latest 7 Series and i7 sedan models. According to the German luxury carmaker, the i7 Protection holds the distinction of being the world's inaugural all-electric protection sedan. The vehicle is manufactured at BMW's Dingolfing plant in Germany and is touted to possess the capability of enduring armor-piercing bullets.

Reportedly, having received the VR9 treatment, a certification denoting one of the highest ballistic protection levels for civilian automobiles, the BMW i7 Protection has been subjected to extensive testing. Released images exhibit the car's exterior riddled with numerous bullet holes, yet the interior remains unaffected.

While the window glass displays substantial cracking from bullet strikes, it maintains its structural integrity. Notably, there are no glass fragments present on the seats or floor, underscoring the vehicle's remarkable safety standards.

BMW asserts that the i7 Protection employs an armoured steel body, designed to withstand 7.62 X 54 R ammunition. For safeguarding occupants, the sedan's exterior incorporates hot-formed steel alloy.

Additionally, the roof and underbody feature armoured materials, offering defense against aerial threats and explosives. This approach extends to the internal combustion engine version of the 7 Series, which receives identical protective measures. Given its reliance on combustible fossil fuel, the engine variant includes a specialized casing for the fuel tank. This casing possesses the ability to self-seal upon bullet impact, effectively preventing fuel leakage.

The BMW i7 Protection features custom-made tires designed for its unique purpose. The vehicle utilizes 20-inch alloy wheels fitted with Michelin PAX run-flat tires. These tires are capable of maintaining a speed of 80 km/h even in the event of complete pressure loss, as stated by the automaker. BMW emphasizes that the safety features of the i7 Protection are discreetly integrated.

According to the automaker,buyers of this protective sedan have the option to equip the vehicle with features such as a fresh air-supply system, fire extinguishers offering both automatic and manual discharge, flashing lights, and radio transceivers, among various other accessories.