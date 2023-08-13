comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Auto News / BMW i7 Protection unveiled: The world's first all-electric armored sedan capable of withstanding bullet attacks
Back

BMW i7 Protection unveiled: The world's first all-electric armored sedan capable of withstanding bullet attacks

 1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM IST Livemint

BMW has unveiled the i7 Protection, the world's first all-electric protection sedan. The vehicle, based on BMW's 7 Series and i7 sedan models, is manufactured in Germany and has undergone extensive testing to achieve the highest ballistic protection levels.

BMW asserts that the i7 Protection employs an armoured steel body, designed to withstand 7.62 X 54 R ammunition. (BMW)Premium
BMW asserts that the i7 Protection employs an armoured steel body, designed to withstand 7.62 X 54 R ammunition. (BMW)

BMW has revealed the i7 Protection, which is built upon the latest 7 Series and i7 sedan models. According to the German luxury carmaker, the i7 Protection holds the distinction of being the world's inaugural all-electric protection sedan. The vehicle is manufactured at BMW's Dingolfing plant in Germany and is touted to possess the capability of enduring armor-piercing bullets.

Reportedly, having received the VR9 treatment, a certification denoting one of the highest ballistic protection levels for civilian automobiles, the BMW i7 Protection has been subjected to extensive testing. Released images exhibit the car's exterior riddled with numerous bullet holes, yet the interior remains unaffected.

While the window glass displays substantial cracking from bullet strikes, it maintains its structural integrity. Notably, there are no glass fragments present on the seats or floor, underscoring the vehicle's remarkable safety standards.

BMW asserts that the i7 Protection employs an armoured steel body, designed to withstand 7.62 X 54 R ammunition. For safeguarding occupants, the sedan's exterior incorporates hot-formed steel alloy.

Additionally, the roof and underbody feature armoured materials, offering defense against aerial threats and explosives. This approach extends to the internal combustion engine version of the 7 Series, which receives identical protective measures. Given its reliance on combustible fossil fuel, the engine variant includes a specialized casing for the fuel tank. This casing possesses the ability to self-seal upon bullet impact, effectively preventing fuel leakage.

The BMW i7 Protection features custom-made tires designed for its unique purpose. The vehicle utilizes 20-inch alloy wheels fitted with Michelin PAX run-flat tires. These tires are capable of maintaining a speed of 80 km/h even in the event of complete pressure loss, as stated by the automaker. BMW emphasizes that the safety features of the i7 Protection are discreetly integrated.

According to the automaker,buyers of this protective sedan have the option to equip the vehicle with features such as a fresh air-supply system, fire extinguishers offering both automatic and manual discharge, flashing lights, and radio transceivers, among various other accessories.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 10:54 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout