German luxury car maker, BMW, is planning to launch 19 cars and five bikes in India this year, claims a PTI report. BMW registered 25 per cent hike in car sales and 41 per cent increase in motorcycles sales in Q1 2022. BMW is also planning its second electric car which is likely to get unveiled on April 28 and a possible launch in May this year.

"The product offensive continues for this year. For this year, we have outlined a total of 24 launches -- 19 of cars and five of motorcycles," said Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India President.

Like all the other OEMs, BMW Group is also battling semiconductor shortages and a hampered supply chain due to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During January-March period, the BMW group had posted one of its best quarters in India with a 25.3 per cent jump in four-wheeler sales at 2,815 units. The BMW range of sedans and SUVs clocked sales of 2,636 units, while the MINI luxury compact car sold 179 units. The group's two-wheeler sales grew by 41.1 per cent at 1,518 units during the period.

"The supply is currently little restricted. We could have sold much, much more because we are holding roughly around 2,500 orders for four-wheelers and over 1,500 orders for motorcycles. Literally, you can say it could have been doubled," Pawah told PTI.

The BMW i4 will be similar to 4 Series Gran Coupe four-door- car. It is expected that the new BMW i4 will use 83.9kWh battery pack.

