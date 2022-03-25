BMW India announces price hike across range, effective from this date

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

German luxury car maker, BMW, has announced a price increase of up to 3.5% across the BMW model range effective April 1, 2022 in India. The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates. BMW joins the list of Audi, Mercedes-Benz who have already announced price increase across range due to the above mentioned reasons.

The range of locally produced cars include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M, BMW X5 M and BMW iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region). Till date, BMW Group has invested over ₹5.2 billion (€ 72 million) in BMW India.

The wide range of activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurugram NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country.

Currently, BMW Group India has over 80 touchpoints in the Indian market. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is 650.