BMW India discontinues these variants of 5 Series sedan, offers two new options

BMW India discontinues these variants of 5 Series sedan, offers two new options2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 02:55 PM IST
- The current iteration of the BMW 5 Series is nearing the end of its lifecycle, as the next-generation model is scheduled to be unveiled globally on May 24, 2023. However, prospective buyers can still benefit from purchasing the current 5 Series as dealerships are offering various attractive deals.
BMW India has made changes to the variant lineup of its luxury sedan, the 5 Series, without any official announcement. The automaker has discontinued three variants - the 520d Luxury Line, 530d M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition. As a result, the 5 Series is now only offered in two variants - the 530i M Sport and the 520d M Sport.
