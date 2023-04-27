BMW India discontinues these variants of 5 Series sedan, offers two new options

BMW India has made changes to the variant lineup of its luxury sedan, the 5 Series, without any official announcement. The automaker has discontinued three variants - the 520d Luxury Line, 530d M Sport, and 50 Jahre M Edition. As a result, the 5 Series is now only offered in two variants - the 530i M Sport and the 520d M Sport.

The ex-showroom prices of these variants are ₹65.40 lakh and ₹68.90 lakh, respectively, in India.

Following the implementation of the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms in April 2023, the BMW 530i M Sport has undergone a price hike of approximately ₹90,000. Meanwhile, the diesel variant, which was already updated in March this year, has not seen any change in its pricing.

The current iteration of the BMW 5 Series is nearing the end of its lifecycle, as the next-generation model is scheduled to be unveiled globally on May 24, 2023. However, prospective buyers can still benefit from purchasing the current 5 Series as dealerships are offering various attractive deals.

Despite its age, this model continues to be highly competitive and boasts features such as BMW Laserlight, LED taillights, a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, park assist, adaptive suspension, and more.

The power of this vehicle is derived from two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine tuned to produce 248 brake horsepower and 350 newton-meters of torque, and a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that generates 188 brake horsepower and 400 newton-meters of torque. The petrol variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.1 seconds, while the diesel variant takes 7.3 seconds to achieve the same speed. The maximum speed for the petrol engine is electronically limited to 250 kilometers per hour, while the diesel engine is limited to 237 kilometers per hour.

Although the current 5 Series is only available in a few variations, it will still be available for sale for some time. The next generation model is expected to be released worldwide later this year, with an Indian launch anticipated in 2023. The 5 Series is a popular choice among BMW's offerings in India, so it is likely to be welcomed with great enthusiasm. Additionally, BMW plans to introduce the i5, the new electric version of the 5 Series, in India next year. Meanwhile, the automaker is preparing to launch the X3 M40i next month.