BMW India discontinues these variants of 5 Series sedan, offers two new options

Although the current 5 Series is only available in a few variations, it will still be available for sale for some time. The next generation model is expected to be released worldwide later this year, with an Indian launch anticipated in 2023. The 5 Series is a popular choice among BMW's offerings in India, so it is likely to be welcomed with great enthusiasm. Additionally, BMW plans to introduce the i5, the new electric version of the 5 Series, in India next year. Meanwhile, the automaker is preparing to launch the X3 M40i next month.