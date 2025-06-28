BMW India launches comprehensive monsoon service campaign for 2025

As the monsoon rains begin to pour across India, BMW Group India is stepping up to ensure its customers enjoy uninterrupted performance and peace of mind during the wet season. The luxury automaker has announced the launch of its BMW Monsoon Service Campaign 2025, which will run across its dealership network from June 15 to November 30, 2025. This extensive initiative covers both BMW and MINI vehicles, aiming to enhance vehicle safety, functionality, and comfort during the rainy months.

Complimentary Check-ups for a Rain-Ready Drive The BMW Monsoon Service Campaign brings with it a host of complimentary services that are specially designed to address issues commonly triggered by wet and humid conditions. BMW’s trained technical experts will conduct a comprehensive inspection of critical vehicle systems, including:

Windscreen wipers and washer systems

Rain and light sensors for automatic wiper and headlamp activation

Alignment of headlamps and fog lights

Electrical system and horn functionality

Micro filters and weather strips on doors and trunk lid

Sunroof seals, drainpipes, and trunk ventilation

BMW will also clean the engine control unit box and check the electric plug connections in both the engine bay and underbody. Tyre condition is another major focus, with checks on tread depth, sidewall damage, bulges, and pressure. The brake system and exhaust components will undergo a detailed visual inspection as part of the complimentary care.

Specialized Care for BMW Electric and Hybrid Vehicles In line with the brand’s growing electric portfolio, BMW is also offering specialized checks for electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids. These include inspections of the charging cable, high-voltage charging socket, and vehicle underbody for signs of damage, corrosion, or wear — all critical areas to maintain EV reliability in monsoon conditions.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, emphasized the brand’s commitment to proactive customer care:

“Our ‘Proactive Care’ strategy allows us to redefine service by foreseeing your needs ahead of time. The BMW Monsoon Service campaign is specifically designed to equip your vehicle for the challenging monsoon conditions in India.”

BMW assures that all inspections will be carried out using advanced diagnostic tools and genuine BMW parts, ensuring top-tier care and optimal vehicle performance.