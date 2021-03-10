BMW India has launched the BMW M340i xDrive in the country. The car will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The car is also the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India. The new car is available at a price of ₹62,90,000 (ex-showroom). The company has also opened bookings for the car.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India - a completely novel high-performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly. It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive. With the addition of the BMW M340i xDrive, the BMW 3 Series offers the most powerful and diverse range giving our customers the valuable ‘Power of Choice’. This car also marks an important milestone of local production of high-performance BMW cars from the house of ‘M’."

The car is powered by a straight six-cylinder petrol engine. The car gets M Performance chassis tuning, M-specific suspension technology, BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and the M Sport rear differential.

The BMW M340i xDrive is available in metallic colours of Dravit Grey, Sunset Orange and Tanzanite Blue. On the interior, it features Alcantara/Sensatec combination upholstery in Black with contrast stitching Blue.

The company has also introduced BMW M Performance Accessories for the new car. Customers can choose from individual accessories including wheel size upgrades or curated accessory packages - Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack and Motorsport Pack.

On the exterior, the BMW M340i xDrive gets the trademark BMW kidney grille mesh inserts. The car features adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight which offers variable illumination of the road ahead. The car gets hexagonal daytime driving light rings and blue, L-shaped elements in the inner and outer light sources.

The M340i xDrive gets 18-inch M light alloy wheels style 790 M Bicolor with mixed tyres as standard. The buyer will also get the option to upgrade to 19-inch M alloy wheels in 792 M or 796 M styling.

The interior gets M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara. The digital instrument cluster and front door sills bear the model lettering ‘M340i’. The car also gets a panoramic glass sunroof, ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs as well as automatic 3 zone A/C.

The car gets a boot capacity of 480 litres and can be expanded further by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

The BMW M340i xDrive is powered by 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 387 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. The company claims that the car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. BMW claims that this launch makes it the quickest car to be produced in the country.

Accompanying the engine will be an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. The car gets steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard.

The car features BMW xDrive, the all-wheel drive technology which monitors the driving situations and helps respond quickly for maximum traction.

The standard M Sport rear differential enhances traction and cornering by electronically controlling the distribution of power to each individual wheel. It helps to avoid understeer and oversteer in situations involving multiple changes of direction and load.

The car gets a Head-Up Display (HUD) which projects driving-related information onto the windscreen and directly into the driver’s field of view. It also gets parking assistant with rear view camera.

