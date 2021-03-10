Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India - a completely novel high-performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly. It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive. With the addition of the BMW M340i xDrive, the BMW 3 Series offers the most powerful and diverse range giving our customers the valuable ‘Power of Choice’. This car also marks an important milestone of local production of high-performance BMW cars from the house of ‘M’."

