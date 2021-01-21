BMW India launches new 3 Series Gran Limousine: Price, other details

BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. The new car is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai for the Indian market, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships. The ‘Gran Limousine’ has a longer wheelbase compared to other variants in the BMW 3 Series family.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine provides an extra 110 millimetres of wheelbase. The exterior length of car amounts to 4,819 millimetres with a 2,961-millimetre wheelbase.

The elongated body ensures bigger rear doors, more cabin space resulting in more legroom. The car gets Panorama Glass Sunroof, Comfort Seats in front, bespoke ‘Vernasca’ leather upholstery, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, Ambient Lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Wireless Charging.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in two design schemes – Luxury Line and the M Sport ‘First Edition’ which the company claims is limited to launch phase only. The additional features of M Sport ‘First Edition’ are BMW Head Up Display, BMW Gesture Control, Comfort Access and Surround view cameras with 360 view including top, panorama and 3D view.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) and two petrol variants (BMW 330Li Luxury Line and BMW 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’) which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are –

BMW 330Li Luxury Line - ₹51,50,000

BMW 320Ld Luxury Line - ₹52,50,000

BMW 330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’ - ₹53,90,000

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in four metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Melbourne Red, Carbon Black and Cashmere Silver. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Leather Vernasca Cognac, Black and Oyster Black.

The car gets 480 litres luggage space with automatic tail-gate operation. The M Sport ‘First Edition’ provides completely handsfree operation of the boot lid.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The company claims that the car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. BMW claims the diesel variant accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.6 seconds.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission along with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The 3 Series is the soul of the BMW brand and has won over millions of customers around the world. The ultimate sports sedan has now set the ultimate standard in luxury in a new form – the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. With its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as the family. The Gran Limousine has been tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment."

