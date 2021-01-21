BMW India launches new 3 Series Gran Limousine: Price, other details

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The 3 Series is the soul of the BMW brand and has won over millions of customers around the world. The ultimate sports sedan has now set the ultimate standard in luxury in a new form – the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. With its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as the family. The Gran Limousine has been tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment."

