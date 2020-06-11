BMW India launches third generation X6 SUV at 95 lakh

MUMBAI : German luxury carmaker BMW India Pvt Ltd on Thursd launched the third generation X6 sports utility vehicle (SUV) with a price tag of ₹95 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW has rolled out the SUV in two variants – xLine and M Sport – wherein both will be sold as complete built units or CBUs in India. The X6 is powered by a six-cylinder, 3-liter petrol engine, which produces peak output of 340hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm.

While the engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SUV offers BMW’s popular xDrive feature, which splits drive torque between the front and the rear wheels variably depending on the terrain.

The company said that the third-generation X6 has grown in size across its length, width and wheelbase when compared to its second-generation predecessor allowing the passengers more space inside the vehicle along with 580 liters of boot. That said, the height of the new X6 is shortened marginally to lend coupe-like proportions to the SUV.

“The uniqueness of the third generation BMW X6 is born from its modern expressive design, which combines athletic and elegant coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X model," said Arlindo Teixeira, acting president, BMW Group India.

On the interiors, while the panoramic sunroof is now offered as standard, the luxury car comes with a 12.3-inch display with navigation facility, voice assistant and several other technology-laden features including advanced driver assist systems or Adas.

Notably, Adas assists the driver in automatically reversing the car in tight parking spaces as the system is equipped to remember the last 50 meters covered by the vehicle.

The company further said that customers of the new X6 will get access to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club, which offers curated brand experiences to its members.

