BMW's 2026 India play: Catch them early
Summary
BMW is ready with 25 new car models, most them targeted at first-time premium buyers
NEW DELHI : BMW AG is preparing its biggest product offensive, featuring 25 new models in 2026, mostly targeting first-time premium buyers, as the German automaker looks to tap into India’s growing ranks of affluent individuals.
