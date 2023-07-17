BMW India posts record car sales in first half of 2023, sells 5,867 units2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST
German luxury vehicle maker BMW Group reported a 5% growth in total car sales in India in the first half of 2023, reaching 5,867 units. The group also saw a 50% increase in sales of premium motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand, with 4,667 units sold in the same period.
