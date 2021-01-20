BMW India reports sale of 512 units of MINI in 2020

New Delhi: BMW India has reported a drop in sales for its MINI cars in the country for the year 2020.

In a statement, the company revealed that they manage to sell 512 cars in the calendar year 2020. Compared to last year’s sales figure of 641, MINI witnessed a drop of nearly 20%.

The drop in sales has been attributed to the pandemic with numbers taking a hit in the first half of the year, during and after the nationwide lockdown. According to the company, MINI India regained momentum swiftly in second half of the year. In Q4 2020 (October – December), MINI India posted the highest-ever quarter with a growth of 34% as compared to the same period in 2019. The company also claims to have closed the year with highest-ever monthly sales in December.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI was born out of a crisis. It’s a bold and daring brand that is authentic, inventive and optimistic by nature. It brings people and communities together even in the most extraordinary times. And in an unprecedented year, it has proven this once again. MINI India increased its overall segment share and grew by 34% in the last quarter, which is commendable in the current scenario. True to its genes, MINI managed to innovate and adapt swiftly by offering a complete online journey to its customers with the introduction of the MINI Online Shop. From here on, MINI will continue to gather momentum and serve its customers with products and experiences that are progressive and unique."

The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 40% in sales. The MINI Hatch contributed 33% while the MINI Convertible contributed over 23%.

MINI India introduced four new Limited Edition Models in 2020 – the MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition, the MINI 60 Years Edition, the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition and the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired. Three of these Limited Edition Models were exclusively launched online and the company claims that they were sold out within a few days.

In 2020, MINI India introduced its online shop under its digital-first approach. The MINI Online Shop helps customers make selections and even configure a model of their choice. The platform can also do things like locating the nearest dealer, request for a test drive or quotation, calculate the equated monthly instalments (EMI) as well as book a MINI.

Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman. The company has nine authorized dealerships in India which include Delhi NCR, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

