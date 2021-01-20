BMW India reports sale of 512 units of MINI in 2020

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI was born out of a crisis. It’s a bold and daring brand that is authentic, inventive and optimistic by nature. It brings people and communities together even in the most extraordinary times. And in an unprecedented year, it has proven this once again. MINI India increased its overall segment share and grew by 34% in the last quarter, which is commendable in the current scenario. True to its genes, MINI managed to innovate and adapt swiftly by offering a complete online journey to its customers with the introduction of the MINI Online Shop. From here on, MINI will continue to gather momentum and serve its customers with products and experiences that are progressive and unique."

