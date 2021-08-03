BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition launched in India at 1.42 cr

Locally produced at the BMW's Chennai plant, the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is available for booking on the company's website

BMW India on Tuesday said it has launched Individual 740Li M Sport Edition in the country priced at ₹1.42 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is available for booking on the BMW website, the German luxury carmaker said.

"BMW Individual is now being locally produced in India at Chennai for the first time. It represents bespoke personalisation and gives a new dimension to the BMW 7 Series, an epitome of exclusivity and performance," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

