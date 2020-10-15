Home >Auto News >BMW introduces new 2 Series Gran Coupe at starting price of 39.9 lakh
The new car has been launched in two variants
The new car has been launched in two variants

BMW introduces new 2 Series Gran Coupe at starting price of 39.9 lakh

2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 02:42 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The German auto major will use this new model to aim at revival from the slump in sales that was induced due to the pandemic
  • The coupe comes with a twin turbo 2-litre diesel engine

BMW has launched a new car in a new segment that aims to provide the manufacturer a wider range of products. The German auto major will use this new model of 2 Series Gran Coupe to aim at revival from the slump in sales that was induced due to the pandemic.

The new car has been launched in two variants, Sport Line which is priced at 39.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and M Sport Variant which is priced slightly higher at 41.4 lakh. The car is locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai.

The car comes with a twin turbo 2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain produces 190 hp and the company claims it can accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds.

In terms of safety, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé comes with six airbags, attentiveness assistance, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounting, among others.

The feature list of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe includes 3D navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch control display, gesture control that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

Other than that, the car features wireless charging for mobile phones, parking assistant with rear-view camera, reverse assistant that provides support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways.

In a PTI report, BMW Group India, Australia and New Zealand, President Vikram Pawah said, "Our strategy remains strong, to grow in the market in India we continue to introduce new segments. The BMW 2 series Gran Coupe is a perfect example of entering a new segment to increase the demand, to increase share of the luxury segment in Indian market. Our strategy remains solid and strong about the future of India."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
The new BMW G 310 R

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Price, other details

1 min read . 08 Oct 2020
Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, with the new AMG C 63 Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R Coupe

2 min read . 27 May 2020
File Photo: The company had joined hands with USA-based e-commerce company Roadster Inc (Bloomberg)

Mercedes-Benz sells over 500 luxury cars online

2 min read . 23 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout