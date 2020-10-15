BMW introduces new 2 Series Gran Coupe at starting price of 39.9 lakh

BMW has launched a new car in a new segment that aims to provide the manufacturer a wider range of products. The German auto major will use this new model of 2 Series Gran Coupe to aim at revival from the slump in sales that was induced due to the pandemic.

The new car has been launched in two variants, Sport Line which is priced at ₹39.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) and M Sport Variant which is priced slightly higher at ₹41.4 lakh. The car is locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai.

The car comes with a twin turbo 2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain produces 190 hp and the company claims it can accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds.

In terms of safety, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé comes with six airbags, attentiveness assistance, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounting, among others.

The feature list of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe includes 3D navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch control display, gesture control that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

Other than that, the car features wireless charging for mobile phones, parking assistant with rear-view camera, reverse assistant that provides support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways.

In a PTI report, BMW Group India, Australia and New Zealand, President Vikram Pawah said, "Our strategy remains strong, to grow in the market in India we continue to introduce new segments. The BMW 2 series Gran Coupe is a perfect example of entering a new segment to increase the demand, to increase share of the luxury segment in Indian market. Our strategy remains solid and strong about the future of India."

