BMW iX luxury electric sedan in pictures. All the things you need to know
5 Photos
. Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 02:00 PM IST Edited By Livemint
As an introductory offer, the BMW iX will come with a complimentary smart BMW Wallbox charger Two high-voltage batteries integrated in the floor have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh and provide a range of up to 425 kilometre
1/5BMW launched its pure electric luxury car BMW iX in India today
2/5BMW iX comes with BMW eDrive technology integrated all-wheel drive unit within a single housing that is powered by two electric motors (for front and rear axles), single-speed transmission and power electronics. The iX instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp.
3/5BMW cockpit includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. BMW iX features Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 18 speakers.
4/5The BMW iX comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres
5/5The deliveries for BMW iX will start in April 2022. The BMW iX has been launched at an introductory price of ₹1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom) for BMW iX xDrive40.
