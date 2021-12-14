German luxury car maker, BMW , has announced that it has completely sold out its newly launched all-electric luxury sedan BMW iX on the day of its launch. The electric car was launched on December 13 in India and comes with a price tag of nearly ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom) in India. “The electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has been completely sold-out on the day of launch itself," said BMW.

“The first phase of bookings saw an overwhelming response by the customers online and at BMW India dealerships across the country. Deliveries will start by beginning of April 2022. BMW India will open the second phase of bookings in Q1 2022," the luxury car maker said.

The BMW iX is available in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey. It is also optionally available in BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish.

BMW iX comes with BMW eDrive technology integrated all-wheel drive unit within a single housing that is powered by two electric motors (for front and rear axles), single-speed transmission and power electronics. The iX instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp

Two high-voltage batteries integrated in the floor have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh and provide a range of up to 425 kilometres. The first-ever BMW iX ensures fast charging.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are very excited to receive such a phenomenal response to the first-ever BMW iX. Born electric, our new technology flagship stands for a new way of life defined by mobility that is luxurious and responsible at the same time. We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfil the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV."

The car was launched as a completely-built-up unit (CBU) at an introductory price of ₹1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom). BMW India Financial Services is offering a package for loan, insurance and vehicle services for the BMW iX.

