German automaker BMW has announced that the newly launched BMW iX1 electric SUV was sold out in India for rest of the year within few hours after the bookings opened. BMW had announced that the iX1 would be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU). However, the company has not yet revealed the exact number of iX1 SUVs that went on sale on Thursday. BMW had introduced the iX1 electric SUV in India at a price of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read| BMW iX1 electric SUV launches in India. Check price, features and more

In a statement about the ‘extraordinary response’ received by the iX1 SUV, BMW India President Vikram Pawah said, “It is thrilling to receive such an extraordinary response for the first fully electric BMW iX1. Being sold out completely on launch day itself is a great debut for the iX1 in India. True to its nature, it has charged ahead and exceeded. And this is just the beginning! We are confident that this exclusive electric SAV is poised to be a front-runner in the luxury electric car segment. With cutting-edge electric choices from BMW Group India, our progressive consumers will further drive the advent of sustainable mobility."

BMW iX1 features:

The BMW iX1 features the manufacturer's xDrive all-wheel drive technology and offers a range of up to 440 km on a single charge. Using the automaker's fifth-generation eDrive technology, the iX1 boasts rapid acceleration, achieving 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds. This EV is propelled by a 66.4 kWh battery pack coupled with dual electric motors, one on each axle, delivering power to all four wheels through an AWD system. The electric luxury SUV can reach a top speed of 180 kmph and generates a peak power of 308 bhp along with 494 Nm of maximum torque.

Speaking of the range, the brand-new BMW iX1 is equipped with rapid charging technology. With a 130 kW DC fast charger, the battery pack can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. BMW asserts that a 10-minute charge with the fast charger can provide a range of 120 kilometers. Additionally, using an 11 kW AC charger, the battery pack can be fully replenished in approximately 6.3 hours.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!