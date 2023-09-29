BMW iX1 electric SUV costing ₹66.90 lakh gets sold out 'within few hours' on launch day
BMW iX1 electric SUV sold out in India for the rest of the year within hours of bookings opening. The electric SUV was launched at a price of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom) on Thursday.
German automaker BMW has announced that the newly launched BMW iX1 electric SUV was sold out in India for rest of the year within few hours after the bookings opened. BMW had announced that the iX1 would be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU). However, the company has not yet revealed the exact number of iX1 SUVs that went on sale on Thursday. BMW had introduced the iX1 electric SUV in India at a price of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom).