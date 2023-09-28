BMW iX1 electric SUV launches in India. Check price, features and more
BMW introduces iX1 electric SUV in India, priced at ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom), with a range of 440 km and rapid charging capabilities.
BMW has introduced the iX1 electric SUV in India, pricing it at ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This launch makes the BMW X1 the initial model in the Indian luxury car market to provide choices of petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. The renowned German automaker has confirmed that the iX1 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and can be booked via their official website. The deliveries for the BMW iX1 are set to begin in October 2023.