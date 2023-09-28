BMW iX1 electric SUV launches in India. Check price, features and more

BMW has introduced the iX1 electric SUV in India, pricing it at ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This launch makes the BMW X1 the initial model in the Indian luxury car market to provide choices of petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. The renowned German automaker has confirmed that the iX1 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and can be booked via their official website. The deliveries for the BMW iX1 are set to begin in October 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BMW iX1 features the manufacturer's xDrive all-wheel drive technology and offers a range of up to 440 km on a single charge. Using the automaker's fifth-generation eDrive technology, the iX1 boasts rapid acceleration, achieving 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds. This EV is propelled by a 66.4 kWh battery pack coupled with dual electric motors, one on each axle, delivering power to all four wheels through an AWD system. The electric luxury SUV can reach a top speed of 180 kmph and generates a peak power of 308 bhp along with 494 Nm of maximum torque.

Speaking of the range, the brand-new BMW iX1 is equipped with rapid charging technology. With a 130 kW DC fast charger, the battery pack can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. BMW asserts that a 10-minute charge with the fast charger can provide a range of 120 kilometers. Additionally, using an 11 kW AC charger, the battery pack can be fully replenished in approximately 6.3 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BMW iX1 includes a standard two-year warranty with unlimited kilometers, and the battery pack is protected by an eight-year or up to 160,000 kilometers warranty.

In terms of the looks, the electric luxury SUV showcases a sharp design, in keeping with BMW's modern design principles. It distinguishes itself from traditional fuel-powered X1 models with its nearly square BMW kidney grille featuring a sleek black panel and prominent 'i' branding. Notable design features encompass pioneering adaptive LED headlights for its segment, square-shaped wheel arches, 18-inch M light alloy wheels, a spacious rear diffuser, and L-shaped LED taillights.

Color choices for the BMW iX1 include Alpine White in a non-metallic finish, as well as metallic options like Space Silver, Black Sapphire, and Storm Bay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within the cabin, you have a selection of upholstery options, such as Veganza Perforated Mocha and Veganza Perforated Oyster. The focal point inside the cabin is the fully digital BMW curved display, instantly capturing one's attention.

The steering wheel features M Sport leather, complemented by the distinctive blue ring finisher logo. The interior boasts ambient lighting, dual-zone air conditioning, a 12-speaker audio system, and a variety of massage settings for the front seats.

