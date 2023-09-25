BMW iX1 electric SUV teased to launch in India on September 28. What to expect1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 04:46 PM IST
BMW is gearing up to introduce its fourth electric vehicle, the iX1 electric SUV, in India, with a scheduled launch on September 28. This new addition to BMW's electric lineup is derived from the third generation of the entry-level X1 SUV. Positioned below the iX, which is currently the only other electric SUV offered by BMW in India, the iX1 is anticipated to have a price tag of under ₹70 lakh.