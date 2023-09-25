BMW iX1 electric SUV teased to launch in India on September 28. What to expect

BMW to launch iX1 electric SUV in India on September 28 with a price tag of under ₹70 lakh. Features dual electric motors, 313 bhp power, and 438 km electric range.

BMW is gearing up to introduce its fourth electric vehicle, the iX1 electric SUV, in India, with a scheduled launch on September 28. This new addition to BMW's electric lineup is derived from the third generation of the entry-level X1 SUV. Positioned below the iX, which is currently the only other electric SUV offered by BMW in India, the iX1 is anticipated to have a price tag of under ₹70 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by HT Auto, the upcoming BMW iX1 electric SUV, set to launch in India, will be available in the xDrive30 variant. This version will feature a dual electric motor configuration, delivering an impressive 313 bhp of maximum power and 494 Nm of peak torque. All four wheels of the iX1 will receive power from these electric motors. The vehicle boasts a rapid acceleration capability, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds, and it can attain a top speed of 180 kmph.

Reportedly, the BMW iX1 electric SUV will be equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing an impressive electric range of up to 438 kilometers on a single charge. For convenient charging, the iX1 is expected to come with an 11 kW 3-phase on-board charger. Additionally, it will support fast charging with a capacity of up to 130 kW, enabling the SUV to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BMW iX1 electric SUV closely resembles its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart in terms of design, with the primary distinction being the closed grille featuring a honeycomb mesh design on the front, adds the report.

In terms of cargo space, the electric SUV offers 490 liters, which is slightly smaller than the X1 facelift SUV by approximately 50 liters. Inside the iX1, the interior exudes luxury and sophistication. The centerpiece of the dashboard is a prominent 10.7-inch curved touchscreen with touch functionality, complemented by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin is equipped with convenient amenities, including wireless charging, voice control, and a host of other features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

