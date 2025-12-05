BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase gets new colour, upholstery options. Key changes to note

BMW India has updated its electric SUV iX1 Long Wheelbase with a host of updates at the exterior and inside the cabin to enhance its appeal to the consumers. The range of updates introduced to the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase have not changed the overall silhouette of the luxury electric SUV, but certainly add more appeal to it.

Here is a quick look at the key changes made to the updated version of the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase.

BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase: Changes in a nutshell Exterior Night Dusk Blue, a new deep metallic shade Interior Two new vegan leather upholstery choices

Veganza Smoke White + Atlas Grey dual-tone and Veganza Castanea

Leather upholstery with 3D stitching

Sustainably sourced materials

BMW’s ‘cocooning effect’ design

BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase: What's new? The updated version of the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase has received a new colour choice called Night Dusk Blue, which is a deep metallic shade, joining the existing colour options. The rest of the colour options for the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase are Carbon Black, Mineral White, and Skyscraper Grey.

Inside the cabin, the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase has added two new vegan leather upholstery choices: Veganza Smoke White + Atlas Grey dual-tone and Veganza Castanea. Both these two vegan leather upholstery options get a 3D stitching pattern. BMW claims the materials have been crafted from sustainably sourced elements. Besides that, the interior also gets BMW’s ‘cocooning effect’ design philosophy, which extends the upholstery colours beyond the seats to door panels, dashboard, and even the speaker mesh.

