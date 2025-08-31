BMW iX3, first-ever Neue Klasse model to debut on September 3. Everything to expect

BMW is gearing up to launch its first-ever Neue Klasse model, the next-generation BMW iX3, on September 5, at the Munich Auto Show. The upcoming new generation BMW iX3 will be based on the Vision Neue Klasse concept car. The luxury electric SUV is expected to come with a range of up to 800 km on a single charge. Also, it will have a fast charging capability, enabling the EV to be capable of running up to 350 km with just 10 minutes of charging.

Interestingly, the new generation BMW iX3 will be launched in India alongside the global market. This electric SUV is expected to be assembled at the car manufacturer's local plant outside Chennai. However, it will reach the Indian shores only after a global rollout in early 2026. Expect the automaker to reveal more details on the new generation iX3's India-spec version in the coming months.

New-gen BMW iX3 is not just about range and charging tech The German luxury car marque is going big on range and charging technology with the next-generation BMW iX3. However, the electric SUV is more than that. The EV will debut a plethora of new and advanced technologies and features both inside and out. This new generation BMW iX3 will also incorporate the latest design elements from the German automaker.

These new and advanced technologies and features include an all-new panoramic display, a 3D HUD, a completely new and fully digital instrument cluster, and a new steering wheel as well.