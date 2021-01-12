BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol variant in India: Price, other details

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has been launched in a new petrol variant in India today. The new BMW 220i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available at dealerships starting Tuesday. The company was already selling two diesel variants of the car. The new BMW 220i M Sport is available at an introductory price of ₹40,90,000 (ex-showroom).

The car comes with a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The company claims that the car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.1 seconds. The car comes with eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel. The car gets a long seventh gear which the company claims keeps revs low, helping to cut fuel consumption.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is available in four colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours - Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time."

BMW is also offering exclusive financial packages. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs/40,000 kms to 10yrs/2,00,000 kms.

The car has front-wheel-drive architecture in which the engine is positioned transversely. To reduce understeering, an ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control). The company claims that BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

