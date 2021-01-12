BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol variant in India: Price, other details

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time."