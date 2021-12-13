German luxury automaker, BMW , has launched its first-ever all-electric luxury sedan BMW iX today in India. The car will be available as a completely-built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked through BMW dealerships across major metropolitan cities in India as well as on the company’s website. The deliveries for BMW iX will start in April 2022. The BMW iX has been launched at an introductory price of ₹1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom) for BMW iX xDrive40.

BMW iX will compete against the Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Audi e-tron in India.

The BMW iX is available in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey. It is also optionally available in BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish.

View Full Image BMW iX

BMW iX features kidney grille with sensors, camera and radar tech, proximity sensors in body edging, flush door openers, washer under front logo, camera with washer in rear logo, integrated speakers, BMW Head-Up Display’s projector recessed into the instrument panel among others.

The features include the longest ever single-piece BMW Curved Glass Display angled towards the driver, race car inspired hexagonal steering wheel making entry /exit easier, electrochromic glass roof, multi-functional seats with integral head restraints and massage function, bespoke leather upholstery, ambient lighting and luggage capacity of up to 1,750 litres.

BMW iX comes with BMW eDrive technology integrated all-wheel drive unit within a single housing that is powered by two electric motors (for front and rear axles), single-speed transmission and power electronics. The iX instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp.

‘My Modes’ switch changes driving character to Personal, Sport or Efficient. BMW IconicSounds Electric creates engaging driving sounds and pedestrian alerts.

Two high-voltage batteries integrated in the floor have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh and provide a range of up to 425 kilometres. The first-ever BMW iX ensures fast charging.

As an introductory offer, the BMW iX will come with a complimentary smart BMW Wallbox charger. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

BMW cockpit includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. BMW iX features Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 18 speakers.

The occupants can operate a number of car functions by speaking to BMW Virtual Assistant. It can recognize six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

The BMW iX comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “In a rapidly changing world, the first-ever BMW iX is the ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ for a new generation. Latest BMW eDrive technology, combined with the functionality of X5, dynamics of X6 and striking appearance of X7, has given birth to the symbol of a new age. Born Electric, the BMW iX imbibes the principles of sustainability throughout its lifecycle, right from production to usage to end-of-life, making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials. It is so much more than a car - it's a modern way of life. It is Joy, born again!"

