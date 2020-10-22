BMW launches its largest integrated dealership in India

BMW India launched a new BMW Facility which is based on its NEXT concept. This new dealership will be integrated with both retail and service facilities. The new dealership is set up at Sun Pharma Road, Pramukh Swami nagar, Tandalja, Vadodara, Gujarat.

BMW Facility NEXT has been designed, according to the company, to stimulate an emotional connect with consumers. The new facility is spread across a plot area of approximately 45,600 square feet and comprises of an exclusive vehicle display area for new and used cars (BPS), a workshop section, customer lounge and office space. The showroom displays three BMW cars along with a special car delivery section.

The facility comes with an interactive Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) displayed on a large screen along with a car configurator which will assist buyers to evaluate and select their car as per their choice.

The workshop comprises of four service bays. Existing customers can book vehicle service online as per their preferred date and time, details of service required along with pick up and drop details. Service cost estimate details are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video. The facility also offers BMW Smart Repair service for quick repairs.

"Gujarat is an important market for BMW Group India and we are committed towards offering an unrivalled brand experience to our customers and prospects. The vibrant city of Vadodara is one of the fast emerging markets in western India. Setting up a fully-fledged dealership facility with our trusted partner Eminent Cars further strengthens our presence significantly in the region," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

"We are delighted to expand our presence in Gujarat and bring 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' to Vadodara - an emerging market for premium cars. The unique and largest BMW Facility NEXT concept in the city will set a new benchmark in overall customer experience. With unrivalled products and our understanding of the marketplace, we are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of BMW in India," said Ankur Jain, Dealer Principal, Eminent Cars.

