BMW launches new 'Black Shadow' edition of 2 Series Gran Coupe

Gurugram: BMW Group India launched the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition. The car is locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai. Interested buyers can buy the new edition from shop.bmw.in from 7 December 2020 onwards. The BMW 220d M Sport ‘Black Shadow’ edition will cost ₹42,30,000 (ex-showroom).

What sets the special ‘Black Shadow’ edition apart is the special individualization content from the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts worth ₹2,50,000. The company claims that the first 24 customers can avail the special ‘Black Shadow’ edition kit at an exclusive price.

The car gets high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille. The black exterior mirror caps add discreet details to the side view. The company also provides a BMW ‘M’ Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss. It gets a black chrome tail pipe finishers to enhance the sporty rear view of the car. The car gets 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt. The BMW Floating hub cap features the BMW logo which remains leveled at all times.

In terms of interiors, the car gets newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function. The 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The illuminated trim functions as decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. The car also gets ambient lighting with six dimmable designs.

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine on the car produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The company claims that the car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.5 seconds. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé gets eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. It also comes with launch control, steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

