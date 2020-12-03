BMW launches new 'Black Shadow' edition of 2 Series Gran Coupe

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine on the car produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The company claims that the car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.5 seconds. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé gets eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. It also comes with launch control, steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.