BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles in India.

The company has launched the bikes at introductory ex-showroom prices of ₹20,45,000 for the BMW R 1250 GS Pro and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro at ₹22,40,000.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and the new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are available in a basic colour scheme, style triple black variant and style Rallye variant. Additionally, also on offer is the limited-edition special "40 Years GS" edition that celebrates the anniversary of the BMW GS family.

Customers can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery. All BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s an attitude that always inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range. Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding. It is your companion for cherishing life changing experiences, greater freedom and pure riding pleasure."

The bikes get full LED adaptive headlight design and X-shaped light icons. Buyers will also get optional features such as new lighting functions, cruising light and function-integrated turn indicator bulbs.

Both models feature 2-cylinder in-line Boxer engine with a displacement of 1254cc, producing a power output of 100 kW (136 hp) at 7,750 rpm and generates a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The variable camshaft control BMW ShiftCam is an entirely new technology.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are also equipped with the Pro riding modes. With the two ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, the riding characteristics can be adapted to varied conditions. The new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation. The riding mode button can be used to switch quickly and easily to a different riding mode when desired. The pro riding modes include Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro.

In addition, the ‘Dynamic Pro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes each have individualisation options for adapting the vehicle character to one's own requirements and thus further increasing riding pleasure.

Comfort features include heated grips, two power sockets as standard for charging smartphone and other compatible devices. A 12-volts on-board socket is installed under the rider’s seat. A USB-A socket with 5-volt power supply is also available for quick charging. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display.

Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and listen to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

