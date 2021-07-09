The new BMW R 1250 GS and new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure are also equipped with the Pro riding modes. With the two ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, the riding characteristics can be adapted to varied conditions. The new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation. The riding mode button can be used to switch quickly and easily to a different riding mode when desired. The pro riding modes include Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro.