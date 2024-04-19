German automotive titan BMW has unveiled a fresh iteration of its electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the iX, in India today, marking the occasion on March 21. This latest variant of the iX, boasting xDrive50 technology, comes with a price tag of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). Positioned as a completely built unit (CBU), interested buyers can secure their orders through authorized BMW dealerships or the carmaker's official online platform. The BMW iX electric SUV enters the ring to compete against formidable contenders in the burgeoning luxury electric vehicle market in India, such as the Audi e-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Porsche Taycan.

Originally introduced in 2021 as BMW's inaugural electric vehicle, the iX now offers two variants for discerning customers to choose from. Sitting atop the lineup is the xDrive50 variant, while BMW also presents the xDrive40 version of the EV. The price discrepancy between the two models stands at approximately ₹29 lakh, with the iX xDrive40 retailing for ₹1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

Equipped with a dual-battery setup boasting a combined capacity of 111.5 kWh, the BMW iX xDrive50 promises an impressive range of up to 635 kilometers on a single charge. Backed by an eight-year warranty or up to 1.60 lakh kilometers, these batteries provide ample power. The twin electric motors of the xDrive50 variant deliver a robust driving experience, generating 515 bhp of power and a peak torque of 765 Nm. Accelerating from 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds, the iX xDrive50 offers thrilling performance.

In comparison, the iX xDrive40 variant, while slightly less potent, still offers a respectable driving experience. Generating 321 bhp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque, this variant provides a range of up to 414 kilometers on a single charge and achieves a 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.1 seconds.

Notably, the new iX xDrive50 variant is equipped with fast-charging capabilities, enabling it to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 35 minutes using a 95 kW DC fast charger. In a mere 10 minutes of charging, the electric SUV can accrue enough power to cover a distance of 145 kilometers. Charging times vary depending on the charger utilized, with a 50 kW DC fast charger extending the process to over one hour and 30 minutes. At home, a 11 kW AC charger requires 11 hours for a full recharge, while a 22 kW AC charger halves the time. BMW will provide and install the 22 kW charger as a wallbox unit complimentary to all iX customers.

Offering five exterior color options including Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, and Oxide Grey, BMW also provides an optional exterior color theme named BMW Individual Storm Bay Metallic.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!