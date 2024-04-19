BMW launches new iX electric SUV variant in India, priced at ₹1.39 crore: All you need to know
BMW introduces the latest iX electric SUV variant in India, featuring xDrive50 technology, dual-battery setup, offering 635km range, 515 bhp, and fast-charging capabilities. Available with two models and various color options.
German automotive titan BMW has unveiled a fresh iteration of its electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the iX, in India today, marking the occasion on March 21. This latest variant of the iX, boasting xDrive50 technology, comes with a price tag of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). Positioned as a completely built unit (CBU), interested buyers can secure their orders through authorized BMW dealerships or the carmaker's official online platform. The BMW iX electric SUV enters the ring to compete against formidable contenders in the burgeoning luxury electric vehicle market in India, such as the Audi e-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Porsche Taycan.