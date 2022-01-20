German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday launched its new facelift version of X3 in India. Earlier, the company has already started the bookings for BMW X3 2022.

Those who have pre-booked the SUV X3 2022 will stand a chance to win ₹20 lakh worth special 20-inch M Light alloy wheels for free. Being an upgrade, the X3 SUV will see reworked exteriors and interiors.

The two locally produced petrol-powered trims of the model are priced at ₹59.9 lakh and ₹65.9 lakh, respectively.

The successful sports activity vehicle (SAV) is now sportier and more modern with its comprehensive refreshed look, premium interior with new equipment features and updated infotainment, the automaker said in a statement.

BMW said there has been extreme emphasis on breadth and X typical elements give the front of the new BMW X3 an extremely distinctive look.

"An especially angular BMW kidney grille and the redesigned bumper with vertical air inlets in the triangular interpretation highlight its exceptional authority. The full LED headlights lowered by approx. 10 mm complete the overall picture of the new BMW X3 with a modern and focused expression," it said.

The diesel variant of the model would be launched later.

The 2022 BMW X3 facelift gets a revised centre console similar to the new BMW 4 Series. It gets a new 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, updated switchgear etc.

"The new evolved third-generation BMW X3 is here to continue the model's trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment. The refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the X3 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 235 km/h.

BMW has clocked a sales growth of 34% in 2021, its highest growth in a decade in India, with a dispatch of 8,876 units. The luxury automaker dispatched 8,236 BMW and 640 Mini units in 2021.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles last year. The automaker had sold 6,604 units across BMW and MINI brands in 2020.

