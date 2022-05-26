German luxury car maker, BMW, has today launched the BMW i4 sedan in India. The mid-sized sedan, BMW i4, can be booked online at company’s website. Deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022. As an introductory offer, the BMW i4 will come with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable charging up to 11kW.

Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology features an integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The i4 accelerates from 0 to 100 kms/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, claims BMW. Making its debut, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated has a capacity of 80.7 kWh providing a range of up to 590 kms.

The BMW i4 comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

The front of BMW i4 is characterized by expansive closed surfaces and precise lines. The Grey inlay in the front apron and vertical side openings emphasizes the functional, modern character of the vehicle. The absolute highlights are concise reinterpretation of radiator grille and the blue ring around BMW badge.

Flat, strikingly contoured headlights and Frozen Grey accents in richly detailed, slender form add to the emotional flair. The side view is characterised by a long wheelbase, doors with frameless windows, fluid lines of the roof and short overhangs. Expansive, gently modelled surfaces with precise character lines create a modern impression that exudes elegance of a true BMW.

The rear showcases a sharp vertical rear spoiler and recessed surfaces that strengthen the sporty and wide effect. The concise L-shaped rear LED lights with slender contours and horizontal lines, highlight how the BMW i4 hugs the road. Lightweight aerodynamic wheels contribute to enhance driving range. Air Suspension on the rear axle with automatic self-levelling function ensures comfort and stability on sharp turns.

The BMW Curved Display adds a high-quality, modern touch to the cockpit. Up to three passengers can enjoy the back seat with generous head and leg room. Ambient lighting with six selectable light designs are available. Three-zone automatic climate control with nanofiber filter optimizes air quality inside the cabin.

The BMW i4 (BMW i4 eDrive40 Sport) has been launched at an introductory ex- showroom price of ₹69.90 lakh.