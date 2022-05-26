BMW launches pure electric sedan i4 with 590 kms claimed range in India. Details

German luxury car maker, BMW, has today launched the BMW i4 sedan in India. The mid-sized sedan, BMW i4, can be booked online at company’s website. Deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022. As an introductory offer, the BMW i4 will come with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable charging up to 11kW.

