BMW launches Retail.NEXT for dealers to sell products of these 3 brands under one roof in India

  • As per the BMW’s new initiative, dealers who operate showrooms for two or all the three brands can bring all under one roof

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 03:06 PM IST
BMW’s India unit announced the launch of the Retail.NEXT initiative with the opening of Bird Automotive's showroom in Gurugram, Haryana.
BMW’s India unit announced the launch of the Retail.NEXT initiative with the opening of Bird Automotive’s showroom in Gurugram, Haryana.(AFP)

German luxury automaker BMW on Monday unveiled a new platform Retail.NEXT for its dealers allowing them to sell products of its three brands -- BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, under one roof in India.

“BMW Group India along with its dealers will jointly invest 365.6 crore across India in 33 cities over 36 months on the new initiative -- Retail.NEXT,” the automaker said in a statement.

Also Read | BMW recalling 394,000 US vehicles over potentially deadly air bag issue

As per the BMW’s new initiative, dealers who operate showrooms for two or all the three brands can bring all under one roof.

“The 'one floor' and 'one ceiling' bring BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, Sales and Service, New and BMW Premium Selection (BPS) - pre-owned cars all present on one consistent flooring with no separation between business areas,” the statement said.

“This initiative marks the beginning of a countrywide roll-out, as we expand our vision of an immersive luxury experience in India,” BMW Group India president and chief executive officer Vikram Pawah said.

Also Read | Mercedes-Maybach SL: A plush sports car that celebrates logomania

The Retail.NEXT dealerships are designed to revolutionise customer engagement by integrating 'phygital' innovations, where the physical meets the digital, he added.

Further, Pawah said: “We greatly appreciate our dealer partners for their unwavering dedication towards BMW Group and significant investment spanning over the period of three years for implementing Retail.NEXT in India.”

The automaker’s India unit announced the launch of the Retail.NEXT initiative with the opening of Bird Automotive's showroom in Gurugram, Haryana.

Also Read | Watch: Luxury cars worth crores ‘stranded and gone’ in muddy flood water

Faulty Brakes

BMW AG took more than two years to find out the extent of a braking system fault that is expected to cost the carmaker nearly $1.1 billion to fix, said a report by news agency Bloomberg citing a recall document.

Customers and dealers began complaining to the German auto manufacturer about faulty brakes in June 2022, said the report.

In August, BMW realized that as many as 1.5 million cars might contain the defective part, supplied by car-parts maker Continental AG.

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsBMW launches Retail.NEXT for dealers to sell products of these 3 brands under one roof in India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue