BMW has launched the new X4 SUV in India today. The German luxury car maker has refreshed the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) with new design elements and features. It will be locally produced at Chennai and will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards. The new BMW X4 is available in an exclusive ‘Black Shadow’ edition in limited numbers only. The X4 is available in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic paintworks.

The car has been launched at a starting price of ₹70.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the BMW X4 xDrive30i and ₹72.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for BMW X4 xDrive30d.

The distinctive BMW mesh kidney grille has all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in ‘M High Gloss Shadow line’. Adaptive LED Headlamps are now slimmer and flatter. They are designed in M Shadow line with black accents and have Matrix function as standard. Moving below, the newly designed front apron conveys power through the M Aerodynamic package which features components in body color in front / rear apron and side sill covers. Vertical air intakes and bumper inserts in dark shadow metallic.

A visual black frame is created around the coupe-style windows with M High Gloss Shadow line. It extends from window recess cover, along the guide rail, mid pillars, to the base of the side-view mirrors and finally the roof rail. The 20 inch light M alloy wheels double spoke and M Sport Brakes with red callipers display track readiness.

The rear is tidier with increased painted surface and bumper in M Aerodynamic package. The bumper is done up in dark shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss black and vertically arranged reflectors. The enormous width of the car is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in black color.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 –4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds. It comes with 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission.

The 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters. BMW xDrive is an all-wheel-drive system.

The new BMW X4 features six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, and many more features.

It includes a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch Control Display and BMW head-up display.

