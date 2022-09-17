BMW M2, a track focused variant to launch soon: What to expect

BMW M2, a track focused variant to launch soon: What to expect2 min read . 12:37 PM IST
- The upcoming BMW is expected to be badged either M2 CS or CSL and will follow G87 M2 as a more potent, track focused version of Munich’s performance car.
BMW, a German automaker is working on a stripped-back, hardcore version of its upcoming second generation M2 which is expected to be revealed in next few months.
BMW, a German automaker is working on a stripped-back, hardcore version of its upcoming second generation M2 which is expected to be revealed in next few months.
The upcoming BMW is expected to be badged either M2 CS or CSL and will follow G87 M2 as a more potent, track focused version of Munich’s performance car. It will be reportedly positioned similar to the previous generation to wrung M2 CS which was the most hardcore version of the F87 M2 and a firmed-up variant of the celebrated M2 Competition that was sold in India.
The upcoming BMW is expected to be badged either M2 CS or CSL and will follow G87 M2 as a more potent, track focused version of Munich’s performance car. It will be reportedly positioned similar to the previous generation to wrung M2 CS which was the most hardcore version of the F87 M2 and a firmed-up variant of the celebrated M2 Competition that was sold in India.
This new BMW is expected to come with a more aggressive and lower front end complete with a splitter, plus an integrated rollover bar and a rear spoiler.
This new BMW is expected to come with a more aggressive and lower front end complete with a splitter, plus an integrated rollover bar and a rear spoiler.
The track-focused edition of the BMW M2 is expected to get an upgraded version of the MBW’s turbocharged six-cylinder S58 engine which makes 473hp, matching the current M4. This would give the car a 29hp advantage over the standard M2 which itself produces 444hp from the S58 powerplant- the same output as the F87 M2 CS. Power would be sent to the rear wheels through BMW’s paddle shift eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The track-focused edition of the BMW M2 is expected to get an upgraded version of the MBW’s turbocharged six-cylinder S58 engine which makes 473hp, matching the current M4. This would give the car a 29hp advantage over the standard M2 which itself produces 444hp from the S58 powerplant- the same output as the F87 M2 CS. Power would be sent to the rear wheels through BMW’s paddle shift eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The alleged M2 CS is also expected to weigh less than the standard M2. Comparatively, the last generation BMW M2 CS weighed 25kg less than the standard M2. There are no official comments on the weight of the upcoming track-focused edition. But it is expected to be heavier than the F87 M2 due to the new underpinnings, however, it is not as heavy as the current M4 coupe that weighs 1,725 kg.
The alleged M2 CS is also expected to weigh less than the standard M2. Comparatively, the last generation BMW M2 CS weighed 25kg less than the standard M2. There are no official comments on the weight of the upcoming track-focused edition. But it is expected to be heavier than the F87 M2 due to the new underpinnings, however, it is not as heavy as the current M4 coupe that weighs 1,725 kg.
While there is no news of the all new M2 debuting in India as of now, BMW is expected to introduce the model in limited numbers just like the other M series luxury cars for Indian market.
While there is no news of the all new M2 debuting in India as of now, BMW is expected to introduce the model in limited numbers just like the other M series luxury cars for Indian market.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, Germany's luxury carmaker BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, Germany's luxury carmaker BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday.
Mann said this will be the second unit of the company in India as one such unit was already operational in Chennai.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Mann said this will be the second unit of the company in India as one such unit was already operational in Chennai.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards