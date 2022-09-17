BMW M2, a track focused variant to launch soon: What to expect

BMW M2 track focused edition: Expected design and dimension

The alleged M2 CS is also expected to weigh less than the standard M2. Comparatively, the last generation BMW M2 CS weighed 25kg less than the standard M2. There are no official comments on the weight of the upcoming track-focused edition. But it is expected to be heavier than the F87 M2 due to the new underpinnings, however, it is not as heavy as the current M4 coupe that weighs 1,725 kg.