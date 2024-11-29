BMW has launched the updated M2 sports coupe in India at ₹ 1.03 crore. It features a 3.0-litre engine with 473 bhp, a bold design, and a luxury interior. Enhanced performance includes a 0-100 km/h time of four seconds and advanced safety features.

BMW has launched the updated version of its M2 sports coupe in India, now priced at ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom). The M2 returns with a significant facelift, offering enhanced performance, updated styling, and modern features. The new model arrives as a completely built-up (CBU) unit.

Performance and Powertrain Under the bonnet, the new BMW M2 is equipped with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, inline petrol engine. It delivers an impressive 473 bhp and up to 600 Nm of peak torque, depending on the transmission option. The eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox propels the car from 0-100 km/h in just four seconds, while the six-speed manual achieves the same in 4.2 seconds.

The torque curve has been optimised for linear power delivery, with maximum torque available between 2,650 and 6,130 rpm, and peak power achieved at 6,250 rpm. The redline is set at an exhilarating 7,200 rpm. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h, though this can be increased to 285 km/h with the optional M Driver's Package.

Design and Styling The facelifted M2 sports a bold new design with several distinguishing features. The chrome grille has been replaced with a frameless unit featuring horizontal bars, while blacked-out exhaust tailpipes and a black M2 logo with a silver outline add a sporty edge. Flared wheel arches and side skirts emphasise the car’s muscular stance and a rear diffuser improves aerodynamics.

The coupe comes with adaptive LED headlights as standard, while an optional M Carbon Roof lowers the vehicle's centre of gravity, enhancing its driving dynamics.

Interior Features Inside, the M2 combines luxury with a driver-focused layout. It features an M-specific flat-bottomed leather steering wheel, complete with a red centre marker at the 12 o'clock position. A seamless BMW Curved Display integrates a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen.

Practicality has not been overlooked, with 390 litres of boot space and a 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat configuration. Optional carbon bucket seats with illuminated headrest logos add a touch of exclusivity.

Advanced Engineering The M2 comes with Adaptive M Suspension, offering electronically controlled damping for a balance between ride comfort and performance. An M Sport differential improves traction, especially during spirited cornering. The staggered wheel setup features 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels, paired with M Performance compound brakes available with blue or optional red callipers.

To enhance fuel efficiency, the car employs lightweight design elements, Brake Energy Regeneration, an Auto Start-Stop function, and optimised aerodynamics.

Safety and Colours Safety is a priority with the inclusion of Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and Active M Differential. Airbags for both front and rear passengers, anti-lock braking (ABS), and an M Dynamic Mode ensure controlled driving in all conditions.

The BMW M2 is available in five colours: non-metallic Alpine White and M Zandvoort Blue, along with metallic options such as Brooklyn Grey, Portimao Blue, and Sao Paulo Yellow. Buyers can choose from Vernasca leather or Merino leather interiors, with further customisation through carbon-fibre trim packages.