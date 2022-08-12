BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Price and other details

The all-new BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition comes in Macao blue and Imola red paint shades. There are minor cosmetic changes in the latest edition when compared to the standard M4 Competition. For example, it features the original M emblem on the front, rear and hubcaps. It is also equipped with adaptive LED headlights with BMW laser lights. There is also a rear spoiler along with black wing mirrors and quad exhausts.