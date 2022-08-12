Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Price and other details

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Price and other details

BMW previously announced that it will be launching 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to mark its 50th anniversary celebration of its M Division
2 min read . 12:21 PM ISTLivemint

  • BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is the fourth special edition of M4 Competition. Existing editions are M340i, 630i M Sport and the 530i M Sport.

BMW has launched the 50 Jahre M edition of M4 Competition Coupe in India. The new luxury car comes with a price tag of 1.53 crore, which means it is 9 lakh more expensive than the standard M4 Competition model. Notably, this is the fourth special edition of M4 Competition. Existing editions are M340i, 630i M Sport and the 530i M Sport.

The Germany-based luxury car maker had previously announced that it will be launching 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to mark its 50th anniversary celebration of its M Division.

BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: What’s new

The all-new BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition comes in Macao blue and Imola red paint shades. There are minor cosmetic changes in the latest edition when compared to the standard M4 Competition. For example, it features the original M emblem on the front, rear and hubcaps. It is also equipped with adaptive LED headlights with BMW laser lights. There is also a rear spoiler along with black wing mirrors and quad exhausts.

Inside the car, one will find M letter elements at places like seat headrest and door sills panel featuring a metal plaque on the center console. BMW M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition also has M seat belts and a multifunctional M steering wheel. Smart features include electrical seat adjustment with memory function and seat heating with lumbar support. The special edition has an anti-dazzle function in all mirrors.

Another feature of the M4 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is the lightweight Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer room which is claimed to bring agility and durability by reducing weight and lowering the centre of gravity. Powering the luxury car is the 510hp, 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The company claims that it is capable of taking the vehicle from 0 to 100 in 3.5 seconds. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

