BMW M4 Competition Coupe in pictures. Updated: 13 Feb 2022, 07:48 PM IST. BMW M4 Competition Coupe ₹1,43,90,000 (ex-showroom). 1/5 BMW M4 Competition Coupe. 2/5 The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds, claims BMW. 3/5 BMW M4 Competition Coupe has a M-specific version of the large, vertical BMW kidney grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design, the wheel arches with M gills, and the prominently extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons. 4/5 The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display. Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers are also on board. 5/5 BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and much more.