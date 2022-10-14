BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched: All details

The interior layout of the special edition M5 Competition remains largely similar to the standard car. The M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition features leather merino upholstery as standard, M seat belts, M seats with illuminated logos on the headrests and an anthracite-finished headline. BMW has also equipped the BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition with soft close doors and a comfort access system which includes keyless entry, auto locking and a hands-free tailgate as standard. Its other highlighting features include the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and infotainment system, ambient lighting, 16 speaker Harman Kardon sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.