BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched: All details

As part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations of its M division, BMW launched the 50 Jahre M Edition of the M5 Competition in India which is priced at ₹1.80 crore (ex-showroom, India). The automaker has previously introduced seven special edition models- the M340i, 630i M Sport, 5830i M Sport, M4 Competition, X7 40i M Sport, X4 M Sport and the M8 Competition coupe. BMW would soon be introducing two more 50 Jahre M Editions in India.
Compared to the standard M5 Competition sedan, the 50 Jahre M Edition is exclusively available in a new BMW individual paint shade- Aventurine Red. The German automaker has also added a dark tint effect on the headlights as well as the tail-lights of the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition. Other highlights include the gloss black kidney grille, a carbon fibre-finished roof, 20-inch black alloy wheels with red brake callipers and an M Sport exhaust system finished in black.
Like the previous special editions, the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition also gets additional M badges at the front, rear and on the hub caps- inspired by early BMW Motorsport race cars. It features a unique design that sports semicircles in blue, violet and red colours.
The interior layout of the special edition M5 Competition remains largely similar to the standard car. The M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition features leather merino upholstery as standard, M seat belts, M seats with illuminated logos on the headrests and an anthracite-finished headline. BMW has also equipped the BMW M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition with soft close doors and a comfort access system which includes keyless entry, auto locking and a hands-free tailgate as standard. Its other highlighting features include the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and infotainment system, ambient lighting, 16 speaker Harman Kardon sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
With no mechanical changes, this special edition car continues to be powered by the same 625hp, 750Nm, 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine as the standard car. Paired to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the special edition M5 can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 3.3 seconds.
