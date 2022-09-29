BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched: Details on price, specs and more

BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: Powertrain

No special mechanical changes can be spotted with the BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition. It is powered by the same 625hp, 750Nm, 4.4-litre twin turbocharged V8 petrol engine as the standard car. It is paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission and it can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 3.2 seconds. This BMW comes equipped with an M xDrive all-wheel drive system, adaptive suspension and three driving modes which are Comfort, Sport and Sport+.