BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition launched: Details on price, specs and more

In comparison to the standard M8 Competition coupe, BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is exclusively available in four new BMW individual paint shades- Daytona Beach Blue, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green and Frozen Deep Grey.
BMW has launched its M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition in India at a price of ₹2.55 crore (ex-showroom). This makes this car the most expensive special edition yet after the introduction of M340i, 630i M Sport, 530i M Sport, M4 Competition, X7 40i M Sport and X4 M Sport. As a part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations to mark the M division of the BMW, the automaker will be introducing three more 50 Jahre M Editions in the county.
BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: Powertrain
No special mechanical changes can be spotted with the BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition. It is powered by the same 625hp, 750Nm, 4.4-litre twin turbocharged V8 petrol engine as the standard car. It is paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission and it can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 3.2 seconds. This BMW comes equipped with an M xDrive all-wheel drive system, adaptive suspension and three driving modes which are Comfort, Sport and Sport+.
BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: Exterior
In comparison to the standard M8 Competition coupe, BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is exclusively available in four new BMW individual paint shades- Daytona Beach Blue, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green and Frozen Deep Grey. Other highlights of the special edition model include the gloss black kidney grille, 20-inch black alloy wheels with red brake callipers and an M sport exhaust system.
The automaker is also offering an M carbon exterior package as standard on the M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition which includes a carbon-fibre finished front bumper, side air intake, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and the rear diffuser. According to the BMW, these parts help reduce the M8’s weight and aerodynamic drag, further enhancing its overall handling.
Like the previous special editions, this car also gets additional M badges at the front and on the hub caps, inspired by early BMW Motorsport race cars.
BMW M8 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition: Interior
This special edition car remains largely the same to the standard car. It gets updates in the form of leather merino upholstery, M seat belts and an alcantara anthracite-finished headliner. The feature list remains the same as the standard M8 competition, including equipment like a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and infotainment system, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system and wireless Apple Carplay.
