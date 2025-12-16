BMW M8 Competition-based Speedtop concept patented in India. Top 3 facts

If you are a BMW enthusiast and follow the German luxury car manufacturer's developments closely, you must remember the BMW Speedtop shooting brake concept that was showcased at the 2025 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy, the celebration of historic vehicles took place at Lame Como. The auto giant showcased this next generation concept car at the event, as an exclusive and limitd edition model. Now, the OEM has applied for patent of the BMW Speedtop in India, which means this exciting concept car is likely to debut here. However, BMW has not revealed anything officially.

If you are feeling exciting with this information, here are top three facts about the BMW Speedtop, you would like to know.

BMW Speedtop: Carries the OEM's most powerful V8 engine The BMW Speedtop claims to have the most powerful V8 engine of the automaker. In that case, the concept may borrow the 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine of the BMW M8 Competition. This engine is capable of 616 bhp peak power. Interestingly, this same power mill also works in the BMW Concept Skytop roadster.

BMW Speedtop: A shooting brake design grabs attention immediately The BMW Speedtop concept comes with a shooting brake design, which promises ultra aerodynamic efficiency. Speaking of the styling, it gets a V shape with a shark-nose design, sharp looking LED lights, and an illuminated kidney grille. It runs on dual-tone, 14-spoke alloy wheels. Other design elements at exterior include winglets. This concept's overall silhouette is inspired from the BMW Skytop concept. Inside the cockpit, the Speedtop concept gets dual-tone leather upholstery, dual-tone leather headliner, illuminated boot space, and leather accents.

BMW Speedtop: Limited to 70 units The BMW Speedtop concept was initially limited to 70 units, as the automaker hinted. However, with the Speedtop likely to be introduced in India, the car manufacturer is likely to increase the number of available units of the car in the country, depending on demand.