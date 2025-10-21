SUVs are destroying Indian sedan sales, but not for luxury carmakers
Summary
Executives at BMW India, Mercedes and Audi India told Mint that sedans remain a key pillar of growth, making up more than 40% of sales, even as the likes of Hyundai and Maruti have pivoted to SUVs amid declining sedan sales.
The number of sedans on Indian roads is shrinking, thanks mainly to the rise of sports utility vehicles (SUVs). However, this trend hasn’t had a significant effect on luxury carmakers, for whom sedans still drive a large chunk of sales.
