BMW MINI celebrates 30th anniversary with special edition convertible Cooper

MINI, a BMW owned British luxury carmaker, is celebrating the 30 years of its four seater convertible MINI Cooper Convertible. The automaker has introduced an all-new special edition car to mark the event. Christened as the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside edition, the top model gets a wide range of distinctive styling elements such as the exterior and inside the cabin. It is slated to launch in February 2023 and will be available in Nanuq White or Caribbean Aqua colour options from exterior, whereas the retractable soft top cover features a black shade.
Speaking of the looks, the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside comes with white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, side scuttles with Seaside badging. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels featuring wheel caps. As per the company, these wheel caps are claimed to come as weighted to ensure that they remain in the correct position.
In terms of interiors, this special edition car comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather wrapped sport steering wheel sporting Seaside badging. The passenger side dashboard of this Convertible features a badge which reads, “30 years of Convertible." Moreover, the MINI Cooper gets Seaside door sill plates, special floor mats and a key with an iridescent blue wave pattern. Its soft top is claimed by the automaker to be capable of opening and closing at speeds of up to 30 kmph.
For powertrain, the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes available in Cooper and Cooper S guises. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine which pumps out 134 hp of peak power. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 8.8 seconds. Whereas the Cooper S comes with a 2.0-litre four cylinder engine that can churn out 176 hp of peak output and can accelerate 0-100 kmph in simply 7.2 seconds.
Meanwhile, BMW has launched its flagship BMW XM in India. The SUV is the second standalone product under the M brand after the M1 that was launched in 1978 and it has been priced at ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom). Notably, the XM will be the first SUV to come from the M series with plug-in hybrid technology.
