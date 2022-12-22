BMW MINI celebrates 30th anniversary with special edition convertible Cooper

MINI, a BMW owned British luxury carmaker, is celebrating the 30 years of its four seater convertible MINI Cooper Convertible. The automaker has introduced an all-new special edition car to mark the event. Christened as the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside edition, the top model gets a wide range of distinctive styling elements such as the exterior and inside the cabin. It is slated to launch in February 2023 and will be available in Nanuq White or Caribbean Aqua colour options from exterior, whereas the retractable soft top cover features a black shade.

