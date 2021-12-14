German automaker, BMW Motorrad, has continued its momentum in the premium motorcycle segment with 5,000 motorcycles delivered to customers this year. Despite the semiconductor shortages in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad India will post a growth of over 100% in 2021 as compared to 2020. The momentum was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of nearly 90% of the yearly sales.

The BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA, The BMW R18 Classic, the BMW S 1000 R and the BMW M 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

BMW Motorrad India kept launching products throughout the year such as the all-new BMW C 400 GT, the BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, the BMW R nine T and BMW R nine T Scrambler, the BMW S 1000 R, BMW M 1000 RR and BMW R 18 Classic.

BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW Motorrad and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Since its inception, BMW Motorrad has redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2021 has been a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. Despite the turbulence in two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth. We will continue cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We remain committed in our endeavor to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and curated experiences that truly reflect our motto of ‘Make life a Ride’."

